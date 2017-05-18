McCracken Co., KY officials asking public's help in finding wanted man
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's assistance in finding a man wanted after running form police. On Tuesday, police say Matthew Thomas Williams, 33, of Paducah, Ky., ran from deputies as they were trying to serve numerous outstanding warrants and summons at his address on Highland Church Rd. in McCracken County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tilghman needs renamed
|24 min
|Pennywise
|25
|Ladies stay off your Gd cell phones. It's so so...
|1 hr
|family friend
|5
|the 4 that got arrested out of jail?
|1 hr
|funky like a monkey
|15
|McCracken County Social Services? (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|grown upno
|7
|Looking for a good time
|2 hr
|Which one
|6
|Please get me another car son
|2 hr
|WisenHymer
|3
|I still want a car James!
|3 hr
|WisenHymer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Paducah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC