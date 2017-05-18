McCracken Co., KY officials asking pu...

McCracken Co., KY officials asking public's help in finding wanted man

Wednesday May 10

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's assistance in finding a man wanted after running form police. On Tuesday, police say Matthew Thomas Williams, 33, of Paducah, Ky., ran from deputies as they were trying to serve numerous outstanding warrants and summons at his address on Highland Church Rd. in McCracken County.

Paducah, KY

