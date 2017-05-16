Marijuana use climbs among high schoo...

Marijuana use climbs among high schoolers

Thursday May 18 Read more: West Kentucky News

By Jason Morrow The Paducah Sun A report from the Kentucky Center for School Safety has named marijuana use and possession as the top law violation among students in Kentucky for the 2015-16 school year. The data report, which was released earlier this month, showed there were 6,995 law violations for the school year, and marijuana accounted for 26 percent of them.

