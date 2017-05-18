Jurors return guilty verdict after raising safety concern

By Kat Russell The Paducah Sun After 4 1/2 hours of deliberation Tuesday, jurors considering the case against Tracell Nunn, one of three men accused in last year's fatal Brickhouse shooting, passed the judge an unusual note. The jurors, McCracken Circuit Judge Tim Kaltenbach said, expressed concern for their safety and that of their families "as a result of being on this jury."

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Kentucky News.