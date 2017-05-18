Jurors return guilty verdict after raising safety concern
By Kat Russell The Paducah Sun After 4 1/2 hours of deliberation Tuesday, jurors considering the case against Tracell Nunn, one of three men accused in last year's fatal Brickhouse shooting, passed the judge an unusual note. The jurors, McCracken Circuit Judge Tim Kaltenbach said, expressed concern for their safety and that of their families "as a result of being on this jury."
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Kentucky News.
Add your comments below
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tilghman needs renamed
|24 min
|Pennywise
|25
|Ladies stay off your Gd cell phones. It's so so...
|1 hr
|family friend
|5
|the 4 that got arrested out of jail?
|1 hr
|funky like a monkey
|15
|McCracken County Social Services? (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|grown upno
|7
|Looking for a good time
|2 hr
|Which one
|6
|Please get me another car son
|2 hr
|WisenHymer
|3
|I still want a car James!
|3 hr
|WisenHymer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Paducah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC