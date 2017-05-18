Graves County Sheriff's Department locate missing juvenile
A juvenile missing out of Mayfield, Kentucky has been found and officials said she called a family member and had them pick her up in Paducah, Ky. Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon said a deputy responded to a home on Tuesday, May 9, on the west side of the Mayfield city limits in reference to a missing juvenile.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tilghman needs renamed
|25 min
|Pennywise
|25
|Ladies stay off your Gd cell phones. It's so so...
|1 hr
|family friend
|5
|the 4 that got arrested out of jail?
|1 hr
|funky like a monkey
|15
|McCracken County Social Services? (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|grown upno
|7
|Looking for a good time
|2 hr
|Which one
|6
|Please get me another car son
|2 hr
|WisenHymer
|3
|I still want a car James!
|3 hr
|WisenHymer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Paducah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC