Former jailer pleads not guilty
By Kat Russell The Paducah Sun A former McCracken County deputy jailer accused of multiple counts of misconduct made his first court appearance Tuesday in McCracken District Court. Ben Green, 31, was indicted May 5 for 16 counts of first-degree official misconduct.
