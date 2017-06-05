Former jailer pleads not guilty

Wednesday May 24 Read more: West Kentucky News

By Kat Russell The Paducah Sun A former McCracken County deputy jailer accused of multiple counts of misconduct made his first court appearance Tuesday in McCracken District Court. Ben Green, 31, was indicted May 5 for 16 counts of first-degree official misconduct.

