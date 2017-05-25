DOE Awards Contract for Continued Dea...

DOE Awards Contract for Continued Deactivation and Remediation of Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant

The U.S. Department of Energy today announced the award of a contract to Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, LLC for the continued deactivation and remediation of Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant facilities, in Paducah, KY. The procurement is a cost-plus-award-fee and includes an indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity contract line item.

