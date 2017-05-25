DOE Awards Contract for Continued Deactivation and Remediation of Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant
The U.S. Department of Energy today announced the award of a contract to Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, LLC for the continued deactivation and remediation of Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant facilities, in Paducah, KY. The procurement is a cost-plus-award-fee and includes an indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity contract line item.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kountry kastle
|48 min
|ugh
|4
|Keep A Word - Drop A Word (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|Chanta53
|5,517
|Big Mike vs Mr Townsend
|1 hr
|our soap opera
|2
|McCracken graduation
|2 hr
|Fed up
|11
|Boudreauxs
|3 hr
|The Tall Cool One
|83
|Looking for the bimbo who has this #
|3 hr
|Yep
|20
|Parkview pollution
|4 hr
|Peggy
|3
|Wild bunch heath high
|17 hr
|J James
|33
Find what you want!
Search Paducah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC