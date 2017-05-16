David Price Center celebrates grand opening of first Midda
Friday marked a a jam-packed opening day for the David Price Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the morning with members of Williamson, Inc. chamber, supporters and Brentwood Mayor Jill Burgin in attendance, followed by an evening celebration, which brought out sports celebrities. The David Price Center in Brentwood marks the first Middle Tennessee Clinic for IMAC Regeneration Centers.
