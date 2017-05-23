Crash sends vehicle onto its side in ...

Crash sends vehicle onto its side in Paducah, KY

Tuesday Read more: KFVS12

Alben Barkley Drive in Paducah, Kentucky was closed for about 45 minutes after an SUV was hit and flipped onto its side at the Interstate 24 off-ramp. Around 9 a.m.on Tuesday, May 23 Larry M. Irby Jr., 29, of Barnhart, Missouri was driving a 2010 Ford Escape west on Alben Barkley Drive.

