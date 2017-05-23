Crash sends vehicle onto its side in Paducah, KY

Alben Barkley Drive in Paducah, Kentucky was closed for about 45 minutes after an SUV was hit and flipped onto its side at the Interstate 24 off-ramp. Around 9 a.m.on Tuesday, May 23 Larry M. Irby Jr., 29, of Barnhart, Missouri was driving a 2010 Ford Escape west on Alben Barkley Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.