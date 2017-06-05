Authorities: Deputy shot at suspect
The Paducah Sun A Marshall County deputy was involved in a shooting Tuesday near Calvert City after responding to an assault call. The sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched to Lee's Lane after receiving a call regarding a disturbance.
