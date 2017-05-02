Attorney James Grant King Pleads Not Guilty to Theft
Summary: A personal injury attorney accused of stealing $100,000 from his clients has pleaded not guilty to three counts of thefts. Attorney James Grant King, 43, allegedly stole over $100,000 from his personal injury clients, but on Monday, he pled not guilty during his jailhouse arraignment in Paducah, Kentucky.
