3 Paducah, KY boys accused of 'joy riding' in school bus
Police in Paducah, Kentucky are investigating after three boys allegedly took a "joy ride" in a school bus on Monday, May 15. According to the police department's Facebook page , two 12-year-old boys and a 10-year-old boy were detained after taking a Paducah Independent Schools bus. An officer was called to the southside of Walmart just after 9 p.m. for a report of a theft, which was a separate incident.
