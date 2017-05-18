3 Paducah, KY boys accused of 'joy ri...

3 Paducah, KY boys accused of 'joy riding' in school bus

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Police in Paducah, Kentucky are investigating after three boys allegedly took a "joy ride" in a school bus on Monday, May 15. According to the police department's Facebook page , two 12-year-old boys and a 10-year-old boy were detained after taking a Paducah Independent Schools bus. An officer was called to the southside of Walmart just after 9 p.m. for a report of a theft, which was a separate incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paducah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tilghman needs renamed 24 min Pennywise 25
Ladies stay off your Gd cell phones. It's so so... 1 hr family friend 5
the 4 that got arrested out of jail? 1 hr funky like a monkey 15
McCracken County Social Services? (Sep '15) 2 hr grown upno 7
Looking for a good time 2 hr Which one 6
Please get me another car son 2 hr WisenHymer 3
I still want a car James! 3 hr WisenHymer 2
See all Paducah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paducah Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for McCracken County was issued at May 21 at 9:47PM EDT

Paducah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paducah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Paducah, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,307 • Total comments across all topics: 281,188,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC