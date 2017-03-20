Woman suspected of shooting at anothe...

Woman suspected of shooting at another driver wanted by Paducah police

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

The Paducah Police Department is searching for a woman suspected of firing shots at another driver late Friday, March 17. The suspect is reported to be a white female with light-colored hair, driving a red vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet Impala LTZ. A Paducah man told officers he was driving on Harris Road, approaching Olivet Church Road, when a red four-door sedan attempted to pull onto Harris Road from Huck's Convenience Store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paducah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jennifer Renee Mabry (Jan '16) 1 min Ms. M 170
Tori Shaw (Oct '14) 2 min The Tall Cool One 68
Tony hamilton 46 min Yumm 9
Sexually evolution since 1940 47 min Jif 1
I 24 trash truck 54 min BELIEVER 67
homosexuality and other gender perversions 1 hr Ryan 4
Paducah is full of lazy fat slobs that don't work 1 hr BELIEVER 19
She said Jennifer is jealous of her 1 hr Bloke 7
Jennifer Rukavina local 6 (Jul '13) 9 hr Watcher 56
She died? Sun NotATroll 8
See all Paducah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paducah Forum Now

Paducah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paducah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Paducah, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,810 • Total comments across all topics: 279,694,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC