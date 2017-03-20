Woman suspected of shooting at another driver wanted by Paducah police
The Paducah Police Department is searching for a woman suspected of firing shots at another driver late Friday, March 17. The suspect is reported to be a white female with light-colored hair, driving a red vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet Impala LTZ. A Paducah man told officers he was driving on Harris Road, approaching Olivet Church Road, when a red four-door sedan attempted to pull onto Harris Road from Huck's Convenience Store.
