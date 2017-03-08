Woman arrested after creating a distu...

Woman arrested after creating a disturbance at a tanning salon in Paducah, KY

Samantha E. McBride, 38, of West Paducah, Ky was arrested on charges of public intoxication, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of a legend drug, possession of a prescription controlled substance not in its proper container and possession of drug paraphernalia. This arrest occurred at 10:19 a.m. on Wednesday, March 08 at a tanning salon on Hinkleville Road in Paducah, Ky.

