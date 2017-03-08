Woman arrested after creating a disturbance at a tanning salon in Paducah, KY
Samantha E. McBride, 38, of West Paducah, Ky was arrested on charges of public intoxication, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of a legend drug, possession of a prescription controlled substance not in its proper container and possession of drug paraphernalia. This arrest occurred at 10:19 a.m. on Wednesday, March 08 at a tanning salon on Hinkleville Road in Paducah, Ky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Worst President Ever
|24 min
|Obama is not black
|52
|Guilty Man Still Walking The Streets!!!
|33 min
|Delta Force
|1
|Ginger Parker
|1 hr
|lll
|2
|Hey...
|2 hr
|Moo
|2
|Adam Cheating on Tina
|2 hr
|Look away
|89
|Meth (Oct '14)
|3 hr
|Citizens for meth
|19
|what are the odds of getting pregnant with your... (Aug '11)
|4 hr
|Chyna
|284
|Dr.Stodghill
|8 hr
|Paducah cheerleader
|28
Find what you want!
Search Paducah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC