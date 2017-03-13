Suspected burglar steals lawnmower, faces arrest after gas runs out...
Deputies in McCracken County, Kentucky, arrested Timothy Sams, 25, after authorities said he burglarized at least two homes and fled on a stolen lawnmower. MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adam Cheating on Tina
|18 min
|Queen of paducah Tlo
|180
|Tony hamilton
|19 min
|woof
|3
|I 24 trash truck
|26 min
|Queen of paducah Tlo
|21
|Laken michelle white-willhelm
|32 min
|Sarah
|25
|kelly johson
|38 min
|WOW
|1
|Tlo answers her own threads
|52 min
|Queen of paducah Tlo
|23
|Paducah resident James K. weighs 850lbs on nati...
|59 min
|Queen of paducah Tlo
|22
|Jennifer Rukavina local 6 (Jul '13)
|1 hr
|Local Sicks
|36
|Tori Shaw (Oct '14)
|12 hr
|The Tall Cool One
|34
|What goes on in the kitchens of Paducah restaur...
|23 hr
|cheese nemesis
|64
|
Find what you want!
Search Paducah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC