Suspect wanted out of Paducah, KY for stealing computer from WKCTC

Yesterday Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Paducah, Ky police are attempting to identify a suspect who is suspected of taking a computer from West Kentucky Community and Technical College. On Monday, March 6, Security Director David Wallace told police an instructor reported his school-issued laptop, computer bag and power cords were stolen from his office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

