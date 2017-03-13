Super-morbidly obese 790lb man cannot...

Super-morbidly obese 790lb man cannot leave his own bed

'We've been drinking vodka and smoking joints. It's really cool': A haze of weed, booze on the beach, twerking and sex in the open - welcome to Spring Break, Miami-style 'My father needs me, and all I can do is sit there': 790LB man who is unable to leave his bed vows to lose weight and conquer his 'super-morbid obesity' so he can help his ailing dad James, 46, from Paducah, Kentucky, documents his weight loss story on Wednesday night's episode of the TLC series My 600lb Life A preview clip from the episode sees James confined to his bed and feeling utterly helpless when his father has to call an ambulance for himself James' overeating spiraled out of control after the death of of his hard-drinking mother, and he became super-morbidly obese following an ankle injury A 791lb man who sought comfort in food after the death of his mom vows to lose weight after he is unable to get out of bed ... (more)

