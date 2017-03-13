State: Kynect transition successful

By John Pfeifer The Paducah Sun-via Kentucky News Service While replacement legislation to the Affordable Care Act is being debated in Washington, Kentucky's Cabinet for Health and Family Services reported Tuesday "a successful transition from kynect to the federal health insurance marketplace healthcare.gov." According to a cabinet statement, open enrollment for 2017 is complete and the transition from kynect to the federal health insurance marketplace has been successful.

