Paducah police search for missing man believed to be in danger
There are 1 comment on the KFVS12 story from Thursday Mar 16, titled Paducah police search for missing man believed to be in danger.
Police say 41-year-old Frankie Farmer of Clark St. in Paducah, Ky may be in danger because he suffers from paranoia. Farmer was last seen at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14. He is described as a black male, 5'8" and weighs approximately 226 pounds.
#1 Thursday Mar 16
It's not paranoia if it's true!
