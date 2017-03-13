Paducah police search for missing man...

Paducah police search for missing man believed to be in danger

There are 1 comment on the KFVS12 story from Thursday Mar 16, titled Paducah police search for missing man believed to be in danger. In it, KFVS12 reports that:

Police say 41-year-old Frankie Farmer of Clark St. in Paducah, Ky may be in danger because he suffers from paranoia. Farmer was last seen at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14. He is described as a black male, 5'8" and weighs approximately 226 pounds.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KFVS12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Smurfette

Murray, KY

#1 Thursday Mar 16
It's not paranoia if it's true!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paducah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jeff kolba 37 min Lmao 6
Starbucks closed 47 min Foofoobug1 3
I 24 trash truck 57 min Fed Up 49
evrybody in paducah on meth even them fat slobs... 1 hr johny ringo 6
Hair Dresser Mia Crofford 1 hr Stylist 1
Paducah is full of lazy fat slobs that don't work 1 hr BELIEVER 14
Is Dr. Akbar the cancer dr office closing? 1 hr Justice 1
Jennifer Rukavina local 6 (Jul '13) 5 hr also a user of horn 46
Paducah resident James K. weighs 850lbs on nati... 6 hr Peanuts for Eleph... 33
She died? 10 hr NotATroll 8
Tori Shaw (Oct '14) 17 hr Legal lady 42
See all Paducah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paducah Forum Now

Paducah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paducah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
 

Paducah, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,742 • Total comments across all topics: 279,667,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC