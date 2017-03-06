Paducah, KY man indicted by McCracken...

Paducah, KY man indicted by McCracken Co. grand jury in October 2016 death

There are 2 comments on the WAVE-TV Louisville story from Friday Mar 3, titled Paducah, KY man indicted by McCracken Co. grand jury in October 2016 death. In it, WAVE-TV Louisville reports that:

A Paducah man is behind bars after a McCracken Co. grand jury issued a felony indictment in a death investigation dating back to October 2016.

good!!

Paducah, KY

#1 Friday Mar 3
It's about freaking time.

Cant sleep

Owensboro, KY

#2 Friday Mar 3
I wonder if he even knows how many wrecks he has had through the years.
