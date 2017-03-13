McCracken Co. Sheriff's captain risks life to end wild dump truck chase on I-24
Six people were injured and a Calvert City, Kentucky man is behind bars after he allegedly leading police on a pursuit down Interstate 24 in a dump truck. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said they received reports of multiple crashes along I-24 from Exit 7 at Paducah to Exit 25 at Calvert City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I 24 trash truck
|2 min
|Peanuts for Eleph...
|61
|Paducah is full of lazy fat slobs that don't work
|9 min
|hmm
|18
|homosexuality and other gender perversions
|18 min
|TRUTH
|1
|jaded women in their 40s and 50s
|33 min
|OLD BITCH
|16
|Jennifer Renee Mabry (Jan '16)
|37 min
|Sad
|169
|Shooting at Hucks
|46 min
|Tim
|9
|Tori Shaw (Oct '14)
|1 hr
|bigdickjohnson
|63
|Jennifer Rukavina local 6 (Jul '13)
|6 hr
|Watcher
|56
|She died?
|Sun
|NotATroll
|8
Find what you want!
Search Paducah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC