McCracken Co., KY officials warn of possible phone scammers
McCracken County law enforcement officers are warning residents about someone scamming residents and pretending to be with a local power company. The business owner called to report that he had received a call from 467-4052, claiming to be Paducah Power.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
