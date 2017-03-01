McCracken Co., KY man arrested on fed...

McCracken Co., KY man arrested on federal drug charges after running from police

One man was arrested on drug charges on Wednesday, March 1 after attempting to run from police in McCracken Co. Davis had been previously charged with trafficking in McCracken County and was arrested for a federal warrant and charged with fleeing and evading police 2nd degree and trafficking marijuana 2nd or greater offense.

