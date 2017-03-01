KSP Searching for Escaped Inmate from Marshall County
At 10:21 p.m. on March 2, 2017, Kentucky State Police responded to 365 Meacham Lane in McCracken County in reference to the ongoing investigation in the escape of Justin W. Goad. Upon their arrival, a male fled on foot away from the residence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Kentucky News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Happens When You Die?
|3 min
|egg roll
|4
|stripclub
|7 min
|Foot man
|7
|Would you eat an Asian Carp?
|11 min
|egg roll
|1
|Adam Cheating on Tina
|16 min
|ritty titty
|4
|Stephanie martinez
|22 min
|Milf man
|5
|Crossfit Digdeep new ownership?
|31 min
|Moo
|2
|incognito
|39 min
|Milf man
|4
|Wal-Mart Closing in Paducah
|1 hr
|Earnit
|93
|I'm sick and tired of hearing about mellow mush...
|2 hr
|BELIEVER
|39
|Dr.Stodghill
|23 hr
|gransview
|6
|
Find what you want!
Search Paducah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC