KSP Searching for Escaped Inmate from Fulton County
KSP Searching for Escaped Inmate from Fulton County Hickory, Ky. The Kentucky State Police Post 1 is continuing the investigation into the escape of Frederick T. Bristol, 35 of Paducah, KY from the Fulton County Detention Center on August 15, 2016.
