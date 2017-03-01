KSP Searching for Escaped Inmate from...

KSP Searching for Escaped Inmate from Fulton County

KSP Searching for Escaped Inmate from Fulton County Hickory, Ky. The Kentucky State Police Post 1 is continuing the investigation into the escape of Frederick T. Bristol, 35 of Paducah, KY from the Fulton County Detention Center on August 15, 2016.

