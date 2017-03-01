Harsh winds down trees, damage homes throughout Kentucky
A strong line of storms that moved through Kentucky overnight knocked down trees and power lines, and damaged several homes throughout the state. There were thousands of electric customers around the state without power early Wednesday morning.
