Driver pleads not guilty in former official's cycling death

A driver has pleaded not guilty in the death of a former McCracken County official who was hit while riding his bicycle last fall. The Paducah Sun reports that 68-year-old Willie G. Holsapple appeared in court Thursday on multiple charges, including second-degree manslaughter, in former Judge-Executive Van Newberry's death.

