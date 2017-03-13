DQ Grill & Chill Restaurant to open o...

DQ Grill & Chill Restaurant to open on Paducah's Southside

There are 4 comments on the West Kentucky News story from Friday Mar 10, titled DQ Grill & Chill Restaurant to open on Paducah's Southside. In it, West Kentucky News reports that:

Jay Page, whose family has operated the Dairy QueenA restaurant across from Noble Park for more than six decades, is thrilled to announce plans for the city's second DQ Grill & ChillA location. The restaurant will be opening this summer on Paducah's Southside at 3400 Clarks River Road.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at West Kentucky News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
lol

San Jose, CA

#1 Saturday Mar 11
nice
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Jean

Fishers, IN

#2 Monday
Yeah, we could use some different restaurants on the Southside.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Queen of paducah Tlo

Nashville, TN

#3 Monday
So happppyyy :-)
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
lone oaker

Paducah, KY

#4 Tuesday
glad, just like walmart they saw the wisdom of building on the southside to keep the southsiders on their own side where those bastards belong, haha!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paducah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cortnee kennedy 1 hr Youmustbedesperate 8
Is Baptist Health hiring? 1 hr Scott 6
Starbucks closed? 1 hr Dan 10
Tesla S P100D 1 hr Dan 21
Mickie Crass 1 hr meth 1
What goes on in the kitchens of Paducah restaur... 1 hr she does 56
Wal-Mart Closing in Paducah 2 hr pops 119
Dr.Stodghill Tue Hank 30
See all Paducah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paducah Forum Now

Paducah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paducah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Paducah, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,415 • Total comments across all topics: 279,574,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC