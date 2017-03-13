DQ Grill & Chill Restaurant to open on Paducah's Southside
Jay Page, whose family has operated the Dairy QueenA restaurant across from Noble Park for more than six decades, is thrilled to announce plans for the city's second DQ Grill & ChillA location. The restaurant will be opening this summer on Paducah's Southside at 3400 Clarks River Road.
|
#1 Saturday Mar 11
nice
|
#2 Monday
Yeah, we could use some different restaurants on the Southside.
|
#3 Monday
So happppyyy :-)
|
#4 Tuesday
glad, just like walmart they saw the wisdom of building on the southside to keep the southsiders on their own side where those bastards belong, haha!
|
|
