Downtown Dreamin'

Downtown Dreamin'

There are 4 comments on the West Kentucky News story from Wednesday, titled Downtown Dreamin'. In it, West Kentucky News reports that:

O.K., I know we're not a big city. But I've been reading about the Little Caesars Arena and "The District Detroit."

Belinda

Paducah, KY

#1 11 hrs ago
Our stupid city leaders wouldn't go for it.
In the know

Troy, MO

#2 11 hrs ago
Tina has applied for permits to start building a 10,000 seat concert venue on the property she owns near harley davidson. She plans on turning her show me building into a bar and grill kind of like the hard rock cafe to go along with the venue. At this point she is unsure whether she will fund the entire project on her own or seek investorsdown the line. It would be wise to invest if she allows investors and you meet her icome/asset requirements. It is going to be completed mid summer 2018.

Curious

Imperial, MO

#3 3 hrs ago
Impressive
BELIEVER

Princeton, KY

#4 1 hr ago
In the know wrote:
Tina has applied for permits to start building a 10,000 seat concert venue on the property she owns near harley davidson. She plans on turning her show me building into a bar and grill kind of like the hard rock cafe to go along with the venue. At this point she is unsure whether she will fund the entire project on her own or seek investorsdown the line. It would be wise to invest if she allows investors and you meet her icome/asset requirements. It is going to be completed mid summer 2018.
Hilarious stuff....Tina probably doesnt even own her trailor....countdown to Tina spewing her wrath. 3.....2.....1....go.

