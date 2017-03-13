5 arrested out of Paducah, KY on meth related charges
There are 9 comments on the WAVE-TV Louisville story from Wednesday Mar 15, titled 5 arrested out of Paducah, KY on meth related charges. In it, WAVE-TV Louisville reports that:
McCracken County Sheriff's Department Drug Division arrested five people on meth related charges after executing a search warrant on Seneca Lane in Paducah, Ky on Wednesday, March 15. The Sheriff's Department said it received complaints of alleged drug use and trafficking occurring at 2422 Seneca Lane in Paducah, Ky.
United States
#1 Wednesday Mar 15
It's about time
#2 Thursday Mar 16
Other arrests are likely.
Translation: someone is already snitching.
#3 Thursday Mar 16
I'm not saying any of the accused haven't snitched already, but law enforcement says that all the time so people will get rid of their $hit and be paranoid of getting busted too.
#4 Thursday Mar 16
Jamie Sawyers is the police.
#5 Thursday Mar 16
Jamie Sawyers is a rat but his ex homie sara called crimestoppers on them cause she jealous.
United States
#6 Thursday Mar 16
Next will be all these prostitutes selling themselves to pay their electric bill
#7 Thursday Mar 16
Jamie is a manchild. Lil bitch got what he deserves.
#9 Thursday Mar 16
Jamie is one of the biggest pieces of shit I know.
#10 Thursday Mar 16
Jarod Moss is a snitch, so is his bitch
