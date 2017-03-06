2 Paducah, KY men arrested in connect...

2 Paducah, KY men arrested in connection with 2 missing juveniles

After finding 2 missing juveniles on Sunday, March 5, the Paducah Police Department has arrested 2 men that may have been hiding the young boys. One of the missing juveniles was found walking on Husbands Rd. and said the other boy was located a trailor on Vasser Ave. but when police attempted to make contact the second boy at the reported residence for several hours, they did not receive an answer.

