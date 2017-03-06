2 Paducah, KY men arrested in connection with 2 missing juveniles

After finding 2 missing juveniles on Sunday, March 5, the Paducah Police Department has arrested 2 men that may have been hiding the young boys. One of the missing juveniles was found walking on Husbands Rd. and said the other boy was located a trailor on Vasser Ave. but when police attempted to make contact the second boy at the reported residence for several hours, they did not receive an answer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.