2 missing juveniles out of Paducah, KY
Cameron Cutrer, 13 of Paducah, is described as a white male, height 4'10" weighing 83 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 5 wearing a purple Nike hooded sweatshirt, gray sweat pants and gray shoes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr.Stodghill
|20 min
|riverrat
|16
|Old showme's building
|22 min
|Paducah Native
|38
|Would you eat an Asian Carp?
|40 min
|fishinwoman
|29
|Adam Cheating on Tina
|41 min
|Erect
|70
|What Happens When You Die?
|45 min
|word
|23
|gas
|1 hr
|really
|1
|Where's the Digdeep thread?
|1 hr
|Shovel Handle
|2
|mccracken county sheriff crossing the line....a...
|2 hr
|milf man
|22
Find what you want!
Search Paducah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC