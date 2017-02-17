Up and Down

Up and Down

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: West Kentucky News

It's snowing in New York City. Today is the first time in history - since reliable weather records were kept at least - that the Big Apple has received more than six inches of snow on a day immediately following a high of 60 plus degrees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Kentucky News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paducah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mellow Mushroom (Jan '15) 13 min Jeff 77
Energy Fitness MILFS (Dec '13) 32 min Tina 2
Mellow mushroom grand opening 46 min Mark 31
Keep A Word - Drop A Word (Feb '10) 49 min Savannah1990 5,278
breakfast buffet 1 hr lll 2
Two sisters catering n Metro 1 hr MaryAnn 3
Tammy McIntosh 1 hr McCracken 1
Jenny Ruke bulkin up 2 hr Thoya 46
See all Paducah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paducah Forum Now

Paducah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paducah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Paducah, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,470 • Total comments across all topics: 278,974,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC