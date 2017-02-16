Two-vehicle crash in McCracken Co. se...

Two-vehicle crash in McCracken Co. sends 3 to hospital

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Three people had to be taken to the hospital after a multiple-vehicle crash in McCracken County, Kentucky on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Nicholas Smith, 18, of Arlington, Kentucky, was driving eastbound on Blandville Road when he rear-ended Beverly Bowman, 56, of Paducah, Kentucky. Bowman was stopped in traffic due to a school bus a few vehicles in front of her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paducah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Immigrant day 18 min lll 3
Samantha Adams pregnant by Kendall Morris 27 min funky 5
Tammy McIntosh 31 min Keith 3
Lakin Russell 33 min Alf 3
Steak n shake 36 min Alf 5
Carroll Hubbard (May '13) 57 min Truth 9
Keep A Word - Drop A Word (Feb '10) 1 hr Doug77 5,261
Mellow mushroom grand opening 12 hr Jack 22
Mellow Mushroom (Jan '15) 21 hr Chad 66
Old showme's building Wed MyKneeGrowsAtKFC 25
See all Paducah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paducah Forum Now

Paducah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paducah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Paducah, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,036 • Total comments across all topics: 278,926,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC