Two-vehicle crash in McCracken Co. sends 3 to hospital

Three people had to be taken to the hospital after a multiple-vehicle crash in McCracken County, Kentucky on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Nicholas Smith, 18, of Arlington, Kentucky, was driving eastbound on Blandville Road when he rear-ended Beverly Bowman, 56, of Paducah, Kentucky. Bowman was stopped in traffic due to a school bus a few vehicles in front of her.

