Three-vehicle collision in McCracken ...

Three-vehicle collision in McCracken County sends one person to the hospital

Monday

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to the area of Maryland Sreet and North Friendship Road at about 7:05 a.m. on Feb. 6, 2017. The vehicles involved included Christie Campbell, 34, of Paducah, Maxine Wynn, 68, of Paducah and Jennifer Noles, 52, of Paducah.

