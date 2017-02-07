Three-vehicle collision in McCracken County sends one person to the hospital

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to the area of Maryland Sreet and North Friendship Road at about 7:05 a.m. on Feb. 6, 2017. The vehicles involved included Christie Campbell, 34, of Paducah, Maxine Wynn, 68, of Paducah and Jennifer Noles, 52, of Paducah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.