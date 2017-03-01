Steven Curtis Chapman Launches Manage...

Steven Curtis Chapman Launches Management Company: Exclusive

Grammy winning Christian music veteran Steven Curtis Chapman is launching a new management company, Billboard has learned exclusively. Chapman is partnering with artist manager Mark Mattingly to introduce The Stable Collective, an entertainment-based firm that will handle management and brand development for Chapman's career as well as sign new and established acts.

