Steven Curtis Chapman Launches Management Company: Exclusive
Grammy winning Christian music veteran Steven Curtis Chapman is launching a new management company, Billboard has learned exclusively. Chapman is partnering with artist manager Mark Mattingly to introduce The Stable Collective, an entertainment-based firm that will handle management and brand development for Chapman's career as well as sign new and established acts.
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McCracken Co hire Coach with Losing record
|2 min
|Unity
|17
|Beth Barton and Chris Barton what's up with eit...
|5 min
|DeeDee
|18
|Teletech background checks (Jul '14)
|27 min
|Cheese
|57
|Wal-Mart Closing in Paducah
|1 hr
|The Tall Cool One
|58
|Jennifer Renee Mabry (Jan '16)
|1 hr
|InTheKnow
|146
|Michaels or The Parlor?
|2 hr
|Yes
|7
|New country club in paducah
|3 hr
|Golfer
|4
