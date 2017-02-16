Single-vehicle crash in McCracken Co. injures 1
On Monday at 9:19 a.m., deputies were dispatched along with the Paducah Fire Department and Mercy Ambulance for a injury collision on North Friendship Road near the intersection of Seneca Lane. An investigation concluded that Sharon Cartner, 75, of Paducah, was driving a black 2006 Chevrolet HHR northbound on North Friendship Road near the Seneca Lane intersection.
