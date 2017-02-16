Single-vehicle crash in McCracken Co....

Single-vehicle crash in McCracken Co. injures 1

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

On Monday at 9:19 a.m., deputies were dispatched along with the Paducah Fire Department and Mercy Ambulance for a injury collision on North Friendship Road near the intersection of Seneca Lane. An investigation concluded that Sharon Cartner, 75, of Paducah, was driving a black 2006 Chevrolet HHR northbound on North Friendship Road near the Seneca Lane intersection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paducah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Immigrant day 17 min lll 3
Samantha Adams pregnant by Kendall Morris 26 min funky 5
Tammy McIntosh 30 min Keith 3
Lakin Russell 33 min Alf 3
Steak n shake 35 min Alf 5
Carroll Hubbard (May '13) 56 min Truth 9
Keep A Word - Drop A Word (Feb '10) 1 hr Doug77 5,261
Mellow mushroom grand opening 12 hr Jack 22
Mellow Mushroom (Jan '15) 21 hr Chad 66
Old showme's building Wed MyKneeGrowsAtKFC 25
See all Paducah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paducah Forum Now

Paducah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paducah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Paducah, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,036 • Total comments across all topics: 278,926,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC