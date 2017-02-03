Rust couple open Poppy's Chocolate Shop

Rust couple open Poppy's Chocolate Shop

If you have a sweet tooth, or are known as a coffee connoisseur, Murray has a new business you don't want to miss. Poppy's Chocolate Shop held its' grand opening on Thursday, January 26. Owners Shane and Brandi Rust have participated in several mission trips to Honduras over the years and wanted to find a way to support their friends.

