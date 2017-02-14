Purchase area has state's highest suicide rate
There are 10 comments on the West Kentucky News story from Monday, titled Purchase area has state's highest suicide rate.
By Kat Russell The Paducah Sun-via Kentucky Press News Service Kentucky has the 19th-highest suicide rate in the country, with an average of one person dying every 12 hours and nearly 50 people attempting suicide every day, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Over a 10-year period, from 2006 to 2015, records show more than 6,000 Kentuckians committed suicide, and 396 of those deaths occurred in the Purchase area.
United States
#1 Monday
That should send a strong message to the governor!
#2 Monday
Why is that?
#3 Monday
That's cause they're all finding out they're inbred.
#4 Yesterday
2,170
Location hidden
#4 Yesterday
The Russian Roulette Champions three years straight! GO TEAM!
#5 Yesterday
Since: Jan 07
27,624
Dump American Eagle
#5 Yesterday
How bad is the heroin epidemic there? They had 58 ODs in Louisville over the past few days.
#7 Yesterday
|
#7 Yesterday
i don't know about heroin but there is a lot of meth here. there is a huge problem with mental illness and no treatment to be found around here - depression, bipolar, add/adhd, etc. not much help to be found at all.
#8 Yesterday
Hell just look at topix and type Tlo in. Lucky she is a strong person otherwise there could be a few people in jail right now.
#9 Yesterday
If everyone there would stop inbreeding that would stop polluting the gene pool that would help a lot.
#10 11 hrs ago
|
#10 11 hrs ago
Doesn't superprise me, I thought it ranked higher than that honestly
#11 7 hrs ago
|
#11 7 hrs ago
[QUOTE who="!!!"]<quoted text>
If everyone there would stop inbreeding that would stop polluting the gene pool that would help a lot.[/QUOTE]
I have actually saw where some posted about how they love incest. Pretty dang sick imo. But I don't think it goes on much in this part of the state. But who knows, I may be wrong.
