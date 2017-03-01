Paducah woman arrested after throwing...

Paducah woman arrested after throwing knife at husband

Tuesday

A Paducah woman was arrested for domestic violence after she threw a knife at her husband on Tuesday, Feb. 28 On Tuesday around 01:10 a.m., McCracken County sheriff's deputies responded to 5660 Christy Court for a reported disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies found Robert Taylor, 53, of Paducah, inside the home with a large laceration to his left ear.

