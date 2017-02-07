Paducah School of Art attracting more students

By Jason Morrow The Paducah Sun-via Kentucky Press News Service Art students from West Kentucky Community and Technical College have grown by significant numbers since the Paducah School of Art and Design opened its 2D and Graphic Design Building a year ago. Visual communication majors at PSAD increased from 55 to 67, and associate of fine art majors rose from 28 to 36. According to PSAD Dean Paul Aho, total enrollments in the past year reached 1,129.

