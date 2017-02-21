Paducah police ask for help identifying man who stole TVs
According to the Paducah Police Department, he walked into Walmart on Hinkleville Road and put two Vizio LED televisions in a grocery cart and just pushed the cart right back out of the store. If you recognize him or have information about the crime, you're asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 270-443-TELL.
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mickie Crass at Los Amigos
|22 min
|Idk
|2
|Kendall Morris
|39 min
|Kendall
|10
|do guys like it when girls wear sweatpants? (Mar '11)
|1 hr
|Anon
|33
|Michaels or The Parlor?
|1 hr
|good eats
|4
|satanism......
|1 hr
|word
|3
|DL Guys Question (Apr '15)
|1 hr
|shim
|23
|Wal-Mart Closing in Paducah
|1 hr
|Idk
|4
