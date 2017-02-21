Paducah man arrested after firing rif...

Paducah man arrested after firing rifle inside apartment

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 18 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrived at a residence on Lottie Court at around 10:30 pm on February 17 in response to a call made about the firing of a gun. At the home they found 35-year-old Joshua Prince, who had reportedly fired a rifle inside his apartment; the bullet landed in a neighboring apartment, hitting a wall above the neighbors' bed while they were sleeping.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paducah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kendall vs. Tina 4 min Kyle 8
Jackson Purchase 12 min dittos 13
Troy ricks 1 hr Her 1
Mellow mushroom grand opening 1 hr Canada 81
Tlo owns mellow mushroom 2 hr Tommy Tutone 3
Any single girls in Elmwood? 3 hr Lkj 2
what tug boat companies are hiring ? 4 hr Boat 4
See all Paducah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paducah Forum Now

Paducah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paducah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Paducah, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,035 • Total comments across all topics: 279,048,874

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC