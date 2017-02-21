Paducah man arrested after firing rifle inside apartment

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrived at a residence on Lottie Court at around 10:30 pm on February 17 in response to a call made about the firing of a gun. At the home they found 35-year-old Joshua Prince, who had reportedly fired a rifle inside his apartment; the bullet landed in a neighboring apartment, hitting a wall above the neighbors' bed while they were sleeping.

