Paducah man arrested after firing rifle inside apartment
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrived at a residence on Lottie Court at around 10:30 pm on February 17 in response to a call made about the firing of a gun. At the home they found 35-year-old Joshua Prince, who had reportedly fired a rifle inside his apartment; the bullet landed in a neighboring apartment, hitting a wall above the neighbors' bed while they were sleeping.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kendall vs. Tina
|4 min
|Kyle
|8
|Jackson Purchase
|12 min
|dittos
|13
|Troy ricks
|1 hr
|Her
|1
|Mellow mushroom grand opening
|1 hr
|Canada
|81
|Tlo owns mellow mushroom
|2 hr
|Tommy Tutone
|3
|Any single girls in Elmwood?
|3 hr
|Lkj
|2
|what tug boat companies are hiring ?
|4 hr
|Boat
|4
Find what you want!
Search Paducah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC