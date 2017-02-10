News 4 mins ago 1:16 p.m.USGS: M2.2 earthquake recorded near La Center, KY
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded near La Center, KY at 1:17a.m. 20 mi W of Paducah, Kentucky 3 mi S of La Center, Kentucky 26 mi NW of Mayfield, Kentucky 34 mi WNW of Nashville, Tennessee ESE of Cape Girardeau, Missouri The New Madrid seismic zone of southeast Missouri and adjacent States is the most seismically active in North America east of the Rockies. During the winter of 1811-1812 three very large earthquakes devastated the area and were felt throughout most of the Nation.
