News 4 mins ago 1:16 p.m.USGS: M2.2 e...

News 4 mins ago 1:16 p.m.USGS: M2.2 earthquake recorded near La Center, KY

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: WHAS11

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded near La Center, KY at 1:17a.m. 20 mi W of Paducah, Kentucky 3 mi S of La Center, Kentucky 26 mi NW of Mayfield, Kentucky 34 mi WNW of Nashville, Tennessee ESE of Cape Girardeau, Missouri The New Madrid seismic zone of southeast Missouri and adjacent States is the most seismically active in North America east of the Rockies. During the winter of 1811-1812 three very large earthquakes devastated the area and were felt throughout most of the Nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paducah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cortnee Kennedy pregnant using meth?? 15 min Skankyho 3
Watching 50 shades darker ow ow 25 min BELIEVER 13
Teens get probation and other kid gets 7 yrs in... 30 min Pennywise 6
Prayer is in order 30 min Ran down 7
Foolish protesting crybaby snowflakes downtown 34 min press 2 def 214
d.u.i. 1 hr DUI no laugh 1
Mellow Mushroom (Jan '15) 1 hr Kelso 65
Stricklands seafood rest. Sun DieMF 31
See all Paducah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paducah Forum Now

Paducah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paducah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Paducah, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,132 • Total comments across all topics: 278,826,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC