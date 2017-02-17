Man in custody in connection to McCracken Co. hit and run that injured bicyclist
A McCracken County, Kentucky man was arrested on Monday, February 13 in connection with a hit and run involving a bicyclist. Don K. Graves was arrested at 6:30 p.m. at his home by a sheriff's deputy on an indictment warrant charging him with felony leaving the scene of an accident, having no operator's license and being a persistent felony offender.
