Justin Goad

Justin Goad

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KFVS12

Justin W. Goad, 27 of Paducah, Ky is described as a white male, standing about 5'09", 145 pounds, with red hair, brown eyes, and medium build.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paducah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
satanism...... 34 min word 16
Wal-Mart Closing in Paducah 44 min The Tall Cool One 20
Parkview (Jul '15) 53 min Tammy 146
Jennifer Renee Mabry (Jan '16) 1 hr But bandit 141
FiveStar Foodmart on Hinkleville Road 3 hr TSM 2
bill burgess/ red car (Apr '12) 7 hr sissy 3
do old people have sex? (Mar '11) 7 hr supportinurignora... 37
See all Paducah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paducah Forum Now

Paducah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paducah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Paducah, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,526 • Total comments across all topics: 279,203,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC