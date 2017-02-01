Former congressman Barlow dies
The Paducah Sun-via Kentucky Press News Service Thomas Jefferson Barlow III of Paducah, a former U.S. representative in Kentucky's First District and director of River City Missions, died Wednesday at Baptist Health Paducah. He was 76. Barlow, a Democrat, served one term in the 103rd Congress, from 1993 to 1995.
