Former congressman Barlow dies

The Paducah Sun-via Kentucky Press News Service Thomas Jefferson Barlow III of Paducah, a former U.S. representative in Kentucky's First District and director of River City Missions, died Wednesday at Baptist Health Paducah. He was 76. Barlow, a Democrat, served one term in the 103rd Congress, from 1993 to 1995.

