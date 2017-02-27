February 2017 likely to be warmest on...

February 2017 likely to be warmest on record in KY

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

February 2017 likely to be warmest on record in KY Bowling Green, KY - Following consecutive cold and snowy winters, the warm and dry winter of 2016-17 will rank as one of the warmest on record in Kentucky, according to state climatologist Stuart Foster. "February is likely to go down as the warmest on record, breaking a record set in 1932," said Dr. Foster, director of the Kentucky Climate Center and the Kentucky Mesonet at WKU.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paducah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michael "big mike" Matteson 25 min Lisa 2
ICE is coming Mexicans get ready 50 min Garth 11
Samantha Adams pregnant by Kendall Morris 1 hr Samantha Adams 13
Amy Morris (Aug '16) 1 hr Heavy C 4
Samantha Adams loves abuser 1 hr Samantha Adams 25
Sam Adams 1 hr Samantha Adams 2
FiveStar Foodmart on Hinkleville Road 1 hr im that guy 3
Wal-Mart Closing in Paducah 3 hr Mike 22
See all Paducah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paducah Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for McCracken County was issued at February 28 at 3:49PM EST

Paducah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paducah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Paducah, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,178 • Total comments across all topics: 279,212,553

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC