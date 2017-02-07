Faith leaders address immigration debate
When Charles Moore, senior pastor at First Baptist Church, saw news coverage of airport protests across the country last weekend, he decided to devote last Wednesday evening's service to the topic he called "A Christian Response to Immigration."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are you so pressed?
|4 min
|DeeDee
|3
|Right to work
|21 min
|John Deere
|51
|Dr. Sean McDonald (Feb '14)
|27 min
|nurse
|26
|servpro (Mar '12)
|42 min
|Rob ward
|26
|Girl dirty dancing at Carson park
|1 hr
|horsey
|39
|Tesla S P100D
|1 hr
|Elon
|8
|Stacey House -n- Kendall Morris
|2 hr
|Queen Tlo
|18
|Is Fukavina leaving WPSD? (Apr '12)
|Mon
|Thilk
|68
Find what you want!
Search Paducah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC