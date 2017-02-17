Deputies arrest hit-and-run suspect
The Paducah Sun-via Kentucky Press News Service A 53-year-old man was arrested Monday for allegedly hitting a cyclist with his truck last month and fleeing the scene. Don K. Graves, a McCracken County resident, was arrested about 6:30 p.m. Monday at home.
