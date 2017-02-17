Deputies arrest hit-and-run suspect

Deputies arrest hit-and-run suspect

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: West Kentucky News

The Paducah Sun-via Kentucky Press News Service A 53-year-old man was arrested Monday for allegedly hitting a cyclist with his truck last month and fleeing the scene. Don K. Graves, a McCracken County resident, was arrested about 6:30 p.m. Monday at home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Kentucky News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paducah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mellow mushroom grand opening 16 min local 63
occunet (Jul '12) 37 min i take them Routi... 20
Savannah 1 hr Michael Womack 30
Keep A Word - Drop A Word (Feb '10) 3 hr 2twisted 5,285
Drop a word, add a word (Nov '12) 4 hr 2twisted 8,771
cycle knight mc (Jun '14) 4 hr zero percenter 8
Immigrant day 4 hr Kevlar 6
See all Paducah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paducah Forum Now

Paducah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paducah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Paducah, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,910 • Total comments across all topics: 279,021,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC