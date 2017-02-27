Armed, dangerous man in Paducah shooting

Armed, dangerous man in Paducah shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

The Paducah Police Department is looking for an armed and dangerous man in connection to a shooting early on Tuesday morning, February 21. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of North 10th Street in reference to citizen complaints of someone knocking on doors claiming he had been shot. Responding officers found 40-year-old Perry Morris, of Paducah, on the front porch of a home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paducah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
satanism...... 33 min word 16
Wal-Mart Closing in Paducah 44 min The Tall Cool One 20
Parkview (Jul '15) 52 min Tammy 146
Jennifer Renee Mabry (Jan '16) 1 hr But bandit 141
FiveStar Foodmart on Hinkleville Road 3 hr TSM 2
bill burgess/ red car (Apr '12) 7 hr sissy 3
do old people have sex? (Mar '11) 7 hr supportinurignora... 37
See all Paducah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paducah Forum Now

Paducah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paducah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
 

Paducah, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,526 • Total comments across all topics: 279,203,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC