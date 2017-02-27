Armed, dangerous man in Paducah shooting

The Paducah Police Department is looking for an armed and dangerous man in connection to a shooting early on Tuesday morning, February 21. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of North 10th Street in reference to citizen complaints of someone knocking on doors claiming he had been shot. Responding officers found 40-year-old Perry Morris, of Paducah, on the front porch of a home.

